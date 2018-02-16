Vertical Farming Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Vertical farming can be explained as a concept or practice by which crops are grown inside a controlled environment. It is basically the method by which crops are grown without soil and water. Also, in vertical farming crops are stacked in layers. Vertical farming comes in different shapes and sizes and they use various mechanisms such as hydroponics, aeroponics, among others.

The reasons contributing to the growth of Vertical Farming Market are better quality of food, increasing population, less dependency on water & soil and increasing demand for food. Also, adoption of new technologies, zero usage of pesticides & fertilizers and implementation of artificial lights are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as initial investments expensive in the urban locations, energy consumption of artificial lighting is more and production of high value crops are hindering the growth of the vertical farming market.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global vertical farming market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2016-2022.

The Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6 billion by the end of 2022 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Key Players:

Agrilution (Germany),

Aerofarms (U.S.),

Indoor Harvest Corporation (U.S.),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Everlight Electronics co. (Taiwan),

Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.),

Sky Greens (Singapore),

Hort Americas (U.S.),

Urban Crop Solutions (Belgium) among others.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of vertical farming into component, type, crop type and region.

Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Type:

Hydroponic

Aeroponic

Aquaponic

Crop Type:

Broccoli

Spinach

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Peppers

Strawberries

Others

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of increasing population, employment generation and adoption of new technological solutions

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period 2016-2022. Countries such as China and Japan is expected to boost this region majorly due to urbanization, less of fertile land and more investments for developing vertical farming systems.

Study Objectives of Global Vertical Farming Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global vertical farming market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global vertical farming market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, type, crop type and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Vertical Farming

