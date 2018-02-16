To Address Student’s Rental Issues, One-Stop Student Centric Rental Solution Launched Pustakkosh, a Start-up to help the students to save money & earn revenue.

To address the short term needs of students in college life from sports equipment to musical instruments and student furniture, one-stop student centric rental solution has been launched in the market. This is an initiative of Pustakkosh, a start-up working in the areas of innovative student rental solution which has been a market leader in textbook rentals. This one-stop student rental solution plan to address the student cost concerns & bad quality used market issues which is faced by them. It is also an opportunity for students to maximise returns & save money thus aligned with the actual usage.

The student can conveniently rent or sell books or items required via their portal, android app, customer care or whatsapp helpline (9136437970, 9911372785). On the portal student can search the books or items they need on the search box and choose the rental period and order. At the end of the rental period pickup can be scheduled when the refundable security is given back and rent deducted. If the student decides to keep the book or change the rental period the option is available.

Similarly, If the student is interested in selling items or books, a request can be placed on portal where details can be filled. If the student has large number of books or other items they can register as a seller on the platform. Once the account is approved the students can place the items for fulfilment via Pustakkosh and get paid.

According to Shachindra, Co-founder of Pustakkosh, “Student needs from sports equipment like cricket bats, badminton rackets or musical instruments like hobby guitars, casio or even student furniture is needed only for a temporary phase. We thought to step in to fulfil this requirement by giving a cheaper option for the same on a rental basis.”

He further added that the student’s rental is a new concept that not only provides comfort but will also help save money & convenience to the student’s community. Moreover, Students are always cash starved and look for innovative solution to save money.”

According to Divya Yadav, Student at Amity University, “Innovative disruption in traditional markets saves money, hassles and we love it”

Another Student from AKTU, “Great place to buy/rent. The prices are low enough and the system is flawless”.

Deependra Kumar, student who regularly uses Pustakkosh says that “after approaching many book stores across Delhi/NCR, once i approached Pustakkosh to get some second hand books. I was thinking that the books won’t be available, there were a lot of things wondering in my mind like price, condition of books etc. but the result was different altogether. I got all the books at lowest price i was searching for a long time. The best thing i found in my case; They never ever make false promises. They have really a wide range of books.”

The student population of over 300 million has 789 universities, 37,204 colleges and 11,443 stand-alone institutions in India, as per the latest statistics from the UGC. From rental commerce 18-25 age segment is one of the best markets which is growing in India with a CAGR of 20%. In such huge market size of students, there is not a single company catering to the rental solution of the students. Pustakkosh aim to capture this market that has been unexplored.

http://www.pustakkosh.com