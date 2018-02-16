The MRA Honors Restaurant Industry Leaders at Annual Awards Dinner

On Monday, February 26th, 2018, The Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA) is holding its 2018 Annual Awards Dinner at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center where it will celebrate five leaders in the industry. The annual dinner is the highlight of the New England Food Show (NEFS), New England’s largest trade-only event for the region’s food, beverage and retail buyers.

“There was a long list of deserving restaurateurs and business partners who were nominated for this year’s awards. The MRA is honored to acknowledge the nominees and winners’ excellent work, success, and contributions to the restaurant industry in Massachusetts and beyond,” said MRA President, Bob Luz.

At this reception and dinner, the MRA recognizes individuals and organizations that have exemplified leadership and excellence in the restaurant industry including:

Business Partner Associate of the Year

Jeff Oppenheim, TriMark United East

Business Partner of the Year

Snapchef, Todd & Daniela Snopkowski

Executive Chef of the Year

Richard Vellante, Legal Sea Foods

Limited Service Restaurateur of the Year

Wahlburgers, Paul Wahlberg & Team

Restaurateur of the Year

Kathy Sidell, Met Restaurant Group

The Annual Awards Dinner will be held at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center, One Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210. For more information on the MRA, visit www.themassrest.org