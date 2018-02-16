Silicone-based Release Coatings Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies 2025

Coating is either a film or covering applied on the surface of an object, generally referred to as ‘substrate’. A release agent is a chemical used to prevent other materials/carriers from bonding to surfaces/substrates, providing a critical barrier between them. Release coating is a film, which is coated on one or two sides with a release agent, offering a release effect against an adhesive. Silicone, referred to as polysiloxanes, is a polymer having alternate links of silicon and oxygen atoms. Silicone-based release coatings imply silicone as a releasing agent between two potentially interacting substrates. Such release coatings are often used as back side coatings for paper products or films for various cohesive and pressure sensitive adhesive applications. The function of these coatings is to alter surface properties such as adhesion, wettability, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance of substrates.

The global silicone-based release coatings market is primarily driven by the increase in demand in food and bakery, hygiene, and medical industries. Increase in consumption of UV silicone release coatings is expected to fuel the market. UV silicone release coatings based on cationic cure and radical cure operate at lower temperatures on temperature-sensitive films, unlike conventional silicone-based release coatings. Silicone compounds embedded in the release coatings can act both as release agents and as pressure sensitive adhesives. They are widely utilized in the manufacturing industry for interleaving applications, roofing (bitumen), insulation tapes, self-adhesive stamps, and composites. Rising demand from manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the silicone-based release coatings market. Furthermore, increase in per capita income and rise in awareness about healthcare are boosting the silicone-based release coatings market in developing economies. Development and manufacture of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)-based release coatings is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the silicone-based release coatings market. However, high degree of customization required for varied applications is likely to hamper the silicone-based release coatings market.

In terms of formulation, the silicone-based release coatings market can be divided into solvent-based, water-based, and oil emulsion. Solvent-based coatings provide good anchorage for applications such as pressure sensitive label stock, industrial single-sided release papers, and nonstick food-grade packaging. They are applicable for films and hard-surfaced papers. Water-based release coatings are employed in a broad range of applications in food and baking, tapes, and industrial sectors. Oil emulsion-based release coatings possess long bath life, good shear stability, and low foaming potential. Thus, they are suitable for premium release performances and size press operations.

Based on application, the silicone-based release coatings market can be segmented into labels, tapes, envelopes, and others. The labels segment holds a significant share in the silicone-based release coatings market due to their attributes such as low surface tension and low surface energy. These release coatings enable easy delamination or easy label transfer from the liners onto the object to be labeled. Silicone-based release coatings possess the property of reproducing releasing force, therefore, the tapes segment holds a significant share in the silicone-based release coatings market. Silicone-based release coating tapes have wide applications in the manufacturing industry owing to their rheological characteristics and diverse structures.

