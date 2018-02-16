Nicaragua: Country Intelligence Report by MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Nicaragua: Country Intelligence Report”.

“Nicaragua: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Nicaragua today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Nicaraguas telecom and pay-TV services market will grow from an estimated $698.6m in 2017 to $705.8m by 2022 at a CAGR of 0.2% over 2017-2022 (5.2% in local currency) driven by projected growth in mobile data and pay-TV services.

– In 2018, Nicaraguan communications regulator Telcor is preparing to update the countrys General Law of Telecommunications.

– Mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% over 2017-2022 driven by LTE network expansion along with the rising demand for high-speed mobile data and increased availability of LTE-enabled smartphones.

– The rollout of a national fiber-optic network, backed by international organizations, will drive access to fixed broadband in the country.

