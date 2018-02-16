Myra the Boutique-Launching Designer Blouse Collection

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, February 16, 2018—The season of parties and weddings has set in and this time is when you get a chance to flaunt your look. The Indian traditional way is flaunting it the saree way. A saree gives the perfect feminine touch to a women and the blouse to be paired with the saree holds immense importance to complete the appearance.

Even a good saree is sure to look pale unless it is paired with the right blouse. If you are tired with the old patterns of the saree-blouse, Myra brings to you the latest collection of blouse designs for party wear sarees. Designer blouses also make a top pick for the weddings and hence we have included the very best of them in our collection. Myra unveils its range right from cape statement blouses to designer silk blouses and from off shoulder lace blouses to cold shoulder blouses. So get your hands on this versatile collection and make an impression on others.

About Myra: Myra takes care of customer’s needs, their budget and their likings. They customize dresses for clients requirement and each and every garment is made with love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction in our priority.

Contact Information:

Myra – The Boutique

By Pooja S.

http://www.myraboutique.com/

G-2, Shivalik-1, Opp. Shell Petrol Pump,

Anandnagar Road, Prahladnagar,

Ahmedabad-380015. India.