Miami Florida New Homes : Stop Paying Rent Buy a Home for Less

We know it is a big investment, both emotionally and financially. along with a substantial financial commitment, such transactions usually involve risks, and legal considerations.

You will need of a proven best real estate and mortgage professional. i understand the importance of trust and respect between families. i extend those qualities to each of my clients every member of your family will be treated with honor and respect.

REASONS WHY HOME OWNERSHIP IS A REALLY GOOD HEALTHY INVESTMENT

PERSONAL SATISFACTION: more living space You can have a yard for gardening, a storage area, a place for a workshop or just extra room.

FREEDOM SO IMPORTANT: You can choose your own home, the style, landscaping, colors and decor. You have the freedom to arrange and decorate creatively to suit your needs.

PRIVACY: Your degree of privacy is greatly increased. You can come and go as you wish without having to compromise your personality or lifestyle.

SENSE OF COMMUNITY: Your home makes you a solid part of your community. You’ll have a feeling of belonging – whether you are having a backyard barbecue or attending a town meeting.

THE BEST PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP: You can feel proud that you own a piece of the neighborhood.

THE AMERICAN DREAM: You achieve the dream of most Americans – to have your own home. Make your dream a reality… contact Miguel Frias today! More living space. Freedom to design and decorate your home. Security — a landlord cannot ask you to leave.

There are many advantages to buying a home versus renting one. Your income, savings, and monthly expenses play an important role in determining how large a mortgage you can afford.

It’s obvious that right now is a great time to purchase a home. with rates the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, home ownership is a more achievable goal than ever. loans are still being approved for people who can afford to repay them, and there are still some great mortgage programs out there.

The Buying Process

The process of buying a home or investment generally starts with determining your buying power; that is, your financial reserves plus your borrowing capacity.

We Will Find the Right Home for You

We know the Real Estate market here like the back of our hand – and we know what it takes to help you find the perfect home or property.

We Listen

We’ll talk about what you’re looking for in your new home. We’ll learn a little about your tastes, your lifestyle and your preferences before we start looking.

We Search

We’ll use all of the search tools at our disposal to find homes for sale that match your criteria.

Expect Expertise

No matter what your goal is, our associates specialize in virtually every area of real estate. From residential and commercial sales to land sales, investment properties, relocation and property management, our Executives (agents) can help you reach your goal while removing stress from the process.

We Preview

We’ll make the most of your time and set up appointments for us to view properties that are the best candidates for your next home.

We Tour

If you’re looking for a newly constructed home, we’ll tour new communities in the area to find the best properties.

We Research

We’ll find out what a fair asking price is for any property you select by researching area home sales and the market-at-large.

We Verify

We review MLS and property data on every potential listing match and purchase to assure an accurate transaction.

We Advise

We can help you approach a seller to start the offer process. We’ll also coordinate and help you find additional resources like appraisers, title companies, inspectors and more!

We Represent

We’ll represent your best interests when dealing with the seller and their REALTOR so you can concentrate on other things. We’ll be in touch throughout the entire stress-free process.

We Negotiate

Once we find the right home, we’ll help you negotiate so you can also get the best price.

We Communicate

From the first day of our search until closing, we’ll head the effort to find your new property – and to sell your existing property – and we’ll keep you posted every step of the way.

We Satisfy

It’s our job to find the right home for you – and to find it at the right price. Our goal is to make that transaction as stress-free as possible so that you can enjoy the experience of what lies ahead

