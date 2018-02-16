MemoryMarkTM – A Reading Tool By See-N-Read

Aurora, IL/2018: Reading intervention tools are of great help to dyslexic children suffering from dementia. Such tools help children and adults track their reading and improve fluency, comprehension and spelling skills. The tools greatly improve study and learning skills deficiencies in all age groups. The MemoryMarkTM by Aurora, IL based See-N-Read Reading Tools is a reading strip that enables readers to make notes, underline and highlight important points and improve their retention power. It helps readers retain their place on the page and resume reading easily.

For Whom Is This Reading Tool Meant?

The MemoryMarkTM reading tool is ideal for readers of any age who have a tendency of skipping words or lines while reading. Readers who experience pattern glare, slow readers or fatigued readers can benefit from the tool.

How Does The Reading Tool Work?

The reading strip helps a reader keep eyes focused on the lines by minimizing distractions with the help of shaded transparent areas. With increased focus and concentration, the mental energy is directed towards helping readers retain information better.

Benefits Of Using MemoryMarkTM Reading Tool

Improve Reading And Learning Strategies – MemoryMarkTM reading tool improves concentration levels, reading speed, fluency, spelling, understanding, vocabulary and retention of key information.

Eye Control And Visual Processing – This reading tool helps students focus on content without wasting time on finding the position on page.

Develop Memory Strategies – The reading tool helps students retain information better. It helps them develop unique strategies to learn and remember what they read at a pace that suits them.

Universal Design – It can be used effectively by both children and adults.

For additional information on MemoryMarkTM reading tool, feel free to call at (630) 236-5592 or log on to http://www.see-n-read.com/