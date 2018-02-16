Liquid Nitrogen Market Value Share, Supply Demand and Global Expansion by 2018 – 2025

Liquid Nitrogen will be nitrogen in a fluid state at a to a great degree low temperature. It is a dismal clear fluid with a thickness of 0.807 g/ml at its breaking point and a dielectric steady of 1.43. Nitrogen was first condensed at the Jagiellonian University on 15 April 1883 by Polish physicists, Zygmunt Wróblewski and Karol Olszewski.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

The major players in the market are

The Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Gulf Cryo

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Messer Group

Emirates Industrial Gases Co.LLC

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Nexair LLC

The Liquid Nitrogen market in terms of application is classified into

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metal Manufacturing & Construction

Rubber & Plastic

Others

Depending on the Product the Liquid Nitrogen Market is classified into

Coolant

Refrigerant

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

At Market Research Globe we render the most authentic and elaborate information for the utmost benefit of our clients.

Table of Contents

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Research Report 2018

1 Liquid Nitrogen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Nitrogen

1.2 Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Coolant

1.2.4 Refrigerant

1.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Nitrogen Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Metal Manufacturing & Construction

1.3.6 Rubber & Plastic

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Nitrogen (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

