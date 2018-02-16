MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Small Enterprises: Growing digitization of business processes influencing ICT investment strategy”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Small Enterprises”, presents the findings from a survey of 1,073 small enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how small enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by small enterprises. Through Globaldata’s survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to small enterprises.

Small enterprises have been investing in various technologies in order to improve their market reach and reduce their capital and operational costs, which reflects in their investment strategies, with a majority of respondents willing to increase their ICT budget.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions small enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Small enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing small enterprises investments in each technology category

– How small enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Small enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into small enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that small enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing small enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider

Scope

– Small enterprises are focusing on creating better business opportunities, reducing costs, and improving their internal processes and go-to-market strategy. As evident, GlobalDatas survey finds that 56% of small enterprises are planning to increase their total ICT budget in 2017.

– The survey further finds that small enterprises are keen on adopting cloud solutions.Enterprises are planning to allocate 35% of their cloud budget to software as a service (SaaS), 34% to infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and 31% to platform as a service (PaaS) in 2017.

– The survey finds that 61% of small enterprises are outsourcing their IT infrastructure function, while 25% of enterprises are planning to keep their management function in-house.

