MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Singapore: New ICT reforms driving investments in technology”.

The restructuring and stabilization of the Singaporean economy is indicative of various forms of technology investments enterprises are likely to explore over the next two years. Furthermore, growth of sectors such as manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, and transportation are giving further boost to the economy.

Scope

– As part of its smart nation initiative, the Singaporean government is spending US$1.7 billion for Smart Nation apps, and is partnering with small businesses and startups to develop technologies.

– Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly enhance Singapores cyber security capabilities and workforce.

– Singaporean government is planning to adopt a private cloud solution called Central G-Cloud for services like government web service exchange and gateways to SingPass and e-Payment services.

