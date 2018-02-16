MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Manufacturing: Manufacturers look to establish radical change by adopting digitalization”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Manufacturing”, report presents the findings from a survey of 178 manufacturers regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how manufacturers currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1555663

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by media companies. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to manufacturers. The report focuses on manufacturing companies ICT expenditure trends for specific business areas and technologies, identifying the top three IT projects, and understanding the primary objectives of various systems components.

Factors such as global economic growth that is expected to be balanced in the near term and remain down over the mid-term along with supportive monetary policies is allowing manufacturing sector to increase their output. Additionally, intense competition in this sector has pushed manufacturers to adopt next generation disruptive technologies in order to improve their operational processes and reduce cost.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555663/ict-investment-trends-in-manufacturing-manufacturers-look-to-establish-radical-change-by-adopting-digitalization-market-research-reports/toc

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions manufacturers are interested in outsourcing

– Manufacturers investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing manufacturers investments in each technology category

– How manufacturers IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Manufacturers distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into manufacturers preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that manufacturers are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing manufacturers decisions to select an ICT provider

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555663/ict-investment-trends-in-manufacturing-manufacturers-look-to-establish-radical-change-by-adopting-digitalization-market-research-reports

Scope

– Manufacturers are also prioritizing their investment on core technology areas such as enterprise applications, security products, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing.

– Furthermore, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and public cloud garner moderate portion of cloud computing budgets, while software as a service (SaaS) and private cloud form the highest proportion of the cloud computing budget.

– Likewise, the business objectives of increase customer satisfaction and organizational restructuring are considered important, as manufacturers look to retain customers and gain an edge over their competitors.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how the manufacturers ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

– Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by manufacturers in specific verticals and size bands to improve your market penetration

– Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

– Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of manufacturers

– Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing)

– Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing manufacturers decisions when selecting an ICT provider

– Understand the changes in customers priorities and identify the business objectives that manufacturers are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.