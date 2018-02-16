MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Indonesia: Inclination to invest in the cloud is impacting ICT spending patterns”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Indonesia”, report presents the findings from a survey of 93 Indonesian enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Indonesian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1555662

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including business intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and network services. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by enterprises in Indonesia. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Indonesia.

The numerous policy reforms announced since 2016 in Indonesia, and the growing interest from foreign investors in emerging markets, are encouraging Indonesian enterprises to invest in various information and communications technology (ICT) domains in 2017. Indonesian enterprises are upbeat about the growing prospects of ICT which is reflected in their investment strategies, with the majority of Indonesian enterprises willing to increase their budget to build a strong IT infrastructure in order to gain new business opportunities. GlobalDatas survey of 93 Indonesian enterprises finds that respondents are planning to increase their investments in the core areas of ICT domains such as communications and services, to gain more sustainability and visibility.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555662/ict-investment-trends-in-indonesia-inclination-to-invest-in-the-cloud-is-impacting-ict-spending-patterns-market-research-reports/toc

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions Indonesian enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Indonesian enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as business intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and network services

– Factors that are influencing Indonesian enterprises investments in each technology category

– How Indonesian enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Indonesian enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into Indonesian enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that Indonesian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing Indonesian enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555662/ict-investment-trends-in-indonesia-inclination-to-invest-in-the-cloud-is-impacting-ict-spending-patterns-market-research-reports

Scope

– The significant adoption of software as a service (SaaS) and virtualization solutions is set to provide new opportunities for software vendors catering to the Indonesian enterprise market.

– Enterprises realize the need to improve relationships with their suppliers in order to improve time to market and gain a competitive edge.

– Increasing competition among enterprises is creating new opportunities for ICT vendors to provide predictive and social sentiment analytics solutions.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how the Indonesian enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

– Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by Indonesian enterprises in specific verticals and size bands to improve your market penetration

– Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

– Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of Indonesian enterprises

– Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and network services)

– Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing Indonesian enterprises decisions when selecting an ICT provider

– Understand the changes in customers priorities and identify the business objectives that Indonesian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.