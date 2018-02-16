Global Spinal Intervention Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Spinal intervention provides minimally invasive treatment for spinal and nerve disorders. The most frequently treated diseases are herniated discs, vertebral fracture, sciatica, arthritis of the spine, neuropathic or nerve pain in hands and legs, narrowing of the spinal canal, post-herpes neuralgia, trigeminal neuralgia, refractory pelvic pain, back or leg pain after back surgery, vascular diseases related pain, phantom limb pain and terminal cancer pain, etc.

Major factors driving growth of the global spinal intervention market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/spinal-intervention-market/) include rising prevalence of neurological diseases, rising prevalence of spine and neck deformities caused by obesity, injuries, etc., and rising incidence of spondylolisthesis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, prolapsed intervertebral circle, and spinal stenosis. In addition, growth of the global spinal intervention market is driven by government funds and investments by major private players for R&D of more advanced technologies. However, lack of highly qualified, skilled and experienced physicians, lack of patient”s awareness and high-cost involved for surgery are factors expected to restrain growth of the global spinal intervention market.

The global spinal intervention market report has been segmented on the basis of surgery type, procedure, and region. On the basis of region, the global spinal intervention market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market and expected to account for highest market share in terms of revenue owing to increasing number of spinal surgeries in countries in the region. The market in Europe accounts for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global industrial food dehydrator market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing geriatric population, stressful lifestyle, and injuries in countries in the region.

Medtronic Inc., BioControl Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., Globus Medical, Inc. and DePuy Synthes Inc.