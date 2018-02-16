Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Projected to Touch US$ 39,050.7 Mn by 2021

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Global Market Study on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS)“

The semiconductor industry is highly volatile in nature. Leading market participants in this industry are fabless companies that focus on leveraging their resources in designing and utilizes its expertise in enhancing the performance of the chipsets or ICs. Thus, most of the semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging related services are outsourced by fabless companies to third party providers known as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSATS) Providers. Moreover, the shift of semiconductor processing technology to the larger wafers and smaller feature sizes has increased the cost of building a state-of-the-art wafer fabrication factory. High CAPEX involved in wafer fabrication and its associated packaging and test operations has enforced semiconductor companies to remain fabless and instead focus on their core business. As a result, SATS providers have witnessed high demand in the past and are expected to be sole choice for fabless companies during the foreseeable future.

The global semiconductor assembly & testing services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2015-2021 to reach US$ 39,050.7 Mn by 2021.

The global semiconductor assembly & testing services market was valued at US$ 28,177.9 Mn in 2014. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics products including tablet PCs, wearable devices (smart watches, smart glasses, head mounted displays, fitness equipment etc.), gaming consoles, audio/video devices along with the rising penetration of smartphones in the communications segment is driving the overall SATS market growth. Additionally, growing technological advancements in next-generation cars (automotive electronics) equipped with enhancing car safety and management systems, are also driving the growth of SATS market.

In 2014, the assembly & packaging services segment was valued at US$ 22,298.9 Mn and is expected to account for US$ 23,494.8 Mn by the end of 2015. Advanced packaging solutions such as wafer level packages and flip chip are driving the market growth of packaging solutions (inter-connecting solutions) segment in the total SATS market.

In 2014, wafer level packaging segment was valued at US$ 3,508.9 Mn and is expected to reach US$ 3,800.6 Mn by the end of 2015. Growing adoption of wearable devices which mandates high performance with low power and thermal ratings, the demand for wafer-level packaging inter-connecting solution is expected to grow in the foreseeable future. This segment is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

In 2014, consumer electronics application segment was valued at US$ 3,738.5 Mn and is analyzed to value US$ 3,999.6 Mn by the end of 2015.

Key players in global semiconductor assembly & testing services market include ASE Group, Amkor Technologies Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (JCET), Silicon Precision Industries Co. Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc., CORWIL Technology corporation, Psi Technologies Inc. (IMI), Global Foundries and Chipbond Technology Corporation.

