Global Screenless Display Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Screenless display is a technology that transmits or displays information without the help of a screen. The visual information, images, videos, and graphics are projected into an open space and can also be edited and rearranged as needed by the user.

Growing trend of miniaturization is a major factor driving growth of the global screenless display market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/screenless-display-market/). In addition, increasing adoption of screenless displays for augmented reality and virtual reality coupled with rapid development in gaming industry are other major factors propelling growth of the global screenless display market. The current trend in the market is adoption of screenless displays in medical imaging scanners, in consumer electronics, and for entertainment. This trend is expected to further drive growth of the global screenless market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

High cost and lack of awareness are major factors hampering growth of the global screenless display market. Technological advancements towards product development may create lucrative business opportunities for key manufacturers in the global screenless display market over the forecast period.

The global screenless display market is segmented on the basis of technology type, application, industry verticals, and region. On the basis of region, the global screenless display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for highest market share in the global screenless display market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of major manufacturers and increasing R&D investments towards technology and product development by research universities and major manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global screenless display market are Avegant Corporation, Google Inc. RealView Imaging Ltd., Displair Inc., HoloTech Switzerland AG, Kapsys, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Microvision Inc., and EON Reality, Inc.