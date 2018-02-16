Global Preventive Asthma Drugs Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Asthma is a chronic disease of the air passages of the lungs which inflames and narrows them, causing continuous attacks of breathlessness, bronchospasm and reversible airflow obstruction. Asthma is considered to be one of the most common disease (https://marketresearch.biz/report/preventive-asthma-drugs-market/) to affect the population worldwide, it is also a life threatening disease which affects normal breathing in patients. Over XX million people worldwide are affected by this chronic condition, while there were about XX reported deaths caused due to asthma in 2015.

Fundamental causes of asthma include air pollution, tobacco smoke, chemical irritants, indoor and outdoor allergens. There is a significant rise in asthma cases, due to rise in air pollution in a high number of urban, as well as, rural areas worldwide. There is a considerable increase in the number of smokers, which induces the symptoms for asthma. Moreover, rise in industrialization has also led to an increase in the number of asthma cases, which will drive the market for preventive asthma medications globally during the forecast period.

Major pharmaceuticals giants are continuously investing in their R&D activities for developing better preventive asthma medications, which is also likely to fuel the global preventive asthma medications market. Furthermore, the ongoing trend in healthcare industry is providing advanced therapies which is further expected to drive growth of target market over the forecast period. One of the major restraining factor for this market is the unknown etiology for this condition. Lack of manufacturing facilities, technologies and high dependence on imports are other key factors hampering the growth of the preventive asthma drugs market in some developing regions.

North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe, mainly due to heightened awareness about the disease and good quality healthcare system. Nonetheless, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of asthma and adoption of modern lifestyles. In addition, rise in number of contract manufacturing organizations in Asia Pacific drives the preventive asthma drugs market in the region. Regions such as Southeast Asia and Africa have highest mortality rates and high demand for asthma preventive medicines, as some of the countries in these regions have less access to essential medicines.

Key players in the global preventive asthma drugs market include AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Abbott, Amgen, AptarGroup, Biotest, Boehringer Ingelheim.