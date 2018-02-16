Global Photo Printing Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Photo printing can be defined as a process of generating a picture for viewing with the use of chemically sensitive paper. The factors contributing to the growth of the photo printing market are the increasing preference toward online photo sharing, technological innovation and high business growth to enhance customer satisfaction.

The changing lifestyle, adoption of smartphones in developing countries is increasing which in turn increases the social network popularity which leads to an increase in image capturing and also increasing number of smartphones with improved broadband as well as wireless connectivity is expected to boost the growth of online photo sharing through various platforms.

Although, the growing attraction towards tablets, PCs, smartphones and others hinders the growth of the photo printing market. Also, various manufacturers have adopted Wi-Fi enabled smartphones instant print kiosks as a marketing strategy which is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global photo printing market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The global photo printing market is expected to reach USD 2,693 million by the end of 2022 with 5% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022

Key Players:

Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.),

Cimpress (Netherlands),

Shutterfly, Inc. (U.S.),

Snapfish (U.S.),

Bay Photo Lab (U.S.),

Digitalab (U.K.),

AdorPix LLC (U.S.),

Mpix (U.S.),

ProDPI (U.S.) among others.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2701

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of photo printing into type, application, end-users and region.

Type:

Film Printing

Digital Printing

Application:

Desktop Application

Mobile Application

End-Users:

Online Stores

Retail

Instant kiosk

Others

By Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing adoption of large volume of photo merchandise items like photo books, photo cards & canvas prints in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to rapid technological advancements and expansion of internet connectivity in this region.

Study Objectives of Global Photo Printing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global photo printing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global photo printing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Photo Printing



Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/photo-printing-market-2701

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com