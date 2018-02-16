Global Mushrooms Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Mushrooms also known as a toadstool, is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, grown primarily above ground on soil. Mushrooms are shaped with domed cap on stalk, and gills underside of the cap. Mushrooms are a rich source of proteins, iron, and vitamins. Also, mushrooms provide several benefits related to health such as relief from high cholesterol level, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and diabetes. Mushrooms also help in reducing weight a (https://marketresearch.biz/report/mushrooms-market/)nd increase strength of immune system. However, there are certain side effects of eating too many mushrooms like skin rashes and skin irritation.

Increasing use of mushrooms in medical applications, growing awareness among individuals pertaining to mushroom consumption, and high use of mushrooms in production of food & beverages are key factors driving growth of the global mushrooms market. In addition, minimal land usage for mushroom cultivation, and increasing consumer preference for consumption of processed foods are other factors expected to boost growth of the global mushrooms market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of preservation, owing to low shelf life is a key factor restraining growth of the global mushrooms market. Additionally, low rate of return on production of mushrooms is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global mushrooms market over the forecast period.

The global mushrooms market is segmented on the basis of, type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global mushrooms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/mushrooms-market/#inquiry

The market in Europe accounted for highest share in terms of revenue in the global mushrooms market, owing to high demand for mushrooms from various end use industries in the region. The market in North America accounted for second-highest share in terms of revenue, owing to growing health awareness among individuals, and increasing use of mushrooms in food & beverage industry in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption rate of mushroom in emerging economies such as China and South Korea.

Prominent players in the global mushrooms market include The Mushroom Company, Banken Champignons, OKECHAMP S.A., Giorgio Fresh Co., Scelta Mushrooms B.V., WEIKFIELD PRODUCTS CO. PVT. LTD., Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Kulkarni Farm Fresh Pvt. Ltd., and Phillips Mushroom Farms, Inc.