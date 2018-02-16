Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/350

On account of the presence of a large number of local and global players, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is witnessing a highly fragmented vendor landscape. The leading players, comprising Nuance Communication Inc., IntelliResponse Systems, Next IT Corporation, and Creative Virtual Ltd. held nearly 32% of the global market in 2015. Some of the other prominent names operating in the global intellectual virtual assistant market are Artificial Solutions Ltd., CodeBaby Corporation, Anboto Group, and Speaktoit Inc.

A majority of the market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and regional presence via merger and acquisition. Also they have become more willing to spend on innovations to enable intelligent virtual assistant usage across diverse applications. This trend is gradually picking pace, as more companies provide utilities such as self-service, access to internal employee guides, improved customer experience, and intelligent reporting.

For instance, Nuance Communications Inc., in June 2016 expanded its healthcare offering using intelligent virtual assistant technologies in healthcare and clinical services. Besides this, an increasing number of smaller market players are looking to boost their portfolio through strategic partnerships. Such strategies adopted by the players will significantly impact the global intelligent virtual assistant’s market over the course of the forecast period.

Global intelligent virtual assistant market is expected to reach US$7.9 bn by the end of 2024, from US$627.7 mn – its valuation in 2015. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit an astounding CAGR of 32.8% between 2016 and 2024. Based on technology, the demand for speech recognition has emerged as the leading revenue generator in the global intelligent virtual assistant market. Between 2016 and 2024, the market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 33.3%. Regionally, North America emerged dominant, however, Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit a stronger CAGR during the forecast period.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/350

Proliferation of Social Media Platforms to Creative Lucrative Prospects

“Social media has had immense impact on the development of the intelligent virtual assistant technology,” said a lead MRRSE analyst. As consumers worldwide spend more time on social media and become increasingly dependent on these platforms for daily errands, their purchase decisions are highly influenced by what they see on the internet. Against the backdrop, the deployment of intelligent virtual assistant has gained pace in the retail sector. This again is driven by increased focus of players on offering improved customer experience.

In addition, the paradigm shift of various organizations from analog to digital technologies has led to the creation of staggering volume of data, subsequently fuelling the demand for intelligent virtual assistant. Driven by these factors, the global market is forecast to exhibit strong growth in the forthcoming years.

High Cost of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Technology may limit their Adoption

On the flip side, high cost of intelligent virtual assistant and high cost associated with it pose threat to the global intellectual virtual assistant market. The market may reel under the lack of skilled resources as well. These challenges can refrain effective utilization of intelligent virtual assistant, thus creating challenges for the market.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/350

The report segments the global intelligent virtual assistant market as:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by Technology

Text-to-Speech Recognition

Speech Recognition

Speech Recognition Systems

Speaker Dependent Systems

Discrete Speech Recognition

Continuous Speech Recognition

Speaker Independent Systems

Discrete Speech Recognition

Continuous Speech Recognition

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by Application

Websites

Contact Centers

Messenger Bots

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by End-user

Individual Users

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the intelligent virtual assistant market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Check Discount on This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/350

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/