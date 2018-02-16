Global Insulin Delivery System Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

The report on Insulin Delivery System Market by product type (insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes, insulin pumps), by end user (specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals, retail channels) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Insulin Delivery System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

Patient are moving from hospitals to specialty clinics, Users prefer syringes and insulin pens because of their low cost, refining policies for compensation, and availability, affordability of devices, are some of the key factor driving the growth of global insulin delivery system market Moreover, needle nervousness in patients affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market, problems related with the reuse of pen needles and infusion sets are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing research and development, increasing expenditure in emerging economies on diabetes-related health are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the insulin delivery system market by product type, by end user and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes and insulin pumps. Specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals and retail channels are sub-segment of end user.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 76% of the revenue in 2015. Moreover, The US was the largest contributor in terms of revenue in 2015 due to improvement in healthcare scheme such as offering compensation. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily because better government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due the improved healthcare system. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Insulet Corporation, Biocon Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of insulin delivery system globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of insulin delivery system.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the insulin delivery system Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the insulin delivery system Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.