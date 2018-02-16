Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Functional food ingredients are those to be consumed as a part of the normal diet and contain biologically active compounds. Functional food ingredients have potential to enhance health and reduce the risk of diseases. Functional food ingredients (https://marketresearch.biz/report/functional-food-ingredients-market/) contain minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics.

Growing consumer awareness regarding health and diet is estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Changing dietary patterns due to changing lifestyles and rise in disposable incomes of the people. Modern lifestyles have led to chronic diseases namely diabetes, cancer, obesity, and heart diseases are most common diseases. The rise in these chronical diseases is anticipated to fuel the market over the period.

The factors contributing towards the growth of the functional food ingredients markets is the advantages of functional foods over regular foods and conventional diets. Rise in awareness and concern over the health, the consumers are moving towards healthy food that contains high-value nutrition than conventional and junk foods. consumers are now stocking up healthy functional foods because of high-nutritive value.

Stringent regulations and strict scrutiny of the food industry is a challenge for the overall growth of the global functional food ingredients market. Regulatory bodies such as United Nations” Food and Agriculture Organization, Food and Drug Administration are constantly monitoring the use of chemicals in food. Due to these regulations the manufacturers has to get approvals for production and distribution of the products thereby delaying the whole process.

North America market is expected to dominated the market over the forecasted period. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market. Developing countries namely India, China, and Brazil are high value region to most of the players in the market. Intense economic growth along with expanding working class populations due to which there is rise in disposable income of the people is anticipated to fuel the market. Relaxed rules and regulations in the regions of Asia Pacific and Central & South America is anticipated to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Key players operating in the global 3D printing market include BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Tate and Lyle Plc., Kerry Group PLC, Arla Foods, New Asia Ingredients Pvt Ltd., Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co. Ltd.