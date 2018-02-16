Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Digital breast tomosynthesis is an imaging technique that uses low dose of x-rays for detection of cancer by taking multiple images of the breast at a time. Digital breast tomosynthesis has potential to improve the accuracy of mammography (https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-breast-tomosynthesis-dbt-equipment-market/), as it improves tissue identification, easy tumor visualization, and a lower recall rate for additional testing. Digital breast tomosynthesis technology also enables the physician to locate abnormality in the breast.

Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness regarding breast cancer treatment, and increasing number of breast cancer patients are key factors driving growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market. In addition, growing awareness among women related to detection of breast cancer, and minimal radiation exposure procedure are other factors expected to boost growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)equipment market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of equipment, and maintenance cost is a key factor restraining growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market. Additionally, lack of reimbursement policies, and lack of trained professionals are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market.

The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is segmented on the basis of, type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest share in terms of revenue in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market, owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, increasing incidence of breast cancer disease, along with increasing demand for digital breast tomosynthesis. The market Asia-Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Key players in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market report include Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.I, PlANMED OY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.