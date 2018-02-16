MarketResearchReports.Biz adds the “Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

The Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Norwegian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

– The Norwegian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Norwegian defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porters Five Force analysis of the Norwegian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Norwegian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

– Norways total defense expenditure values US$6.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$8.3 billion by 2023. This can be attributed to military modernization initiatives and training programs that are expected to be executed during the forecast period. A considerable portion of the budget is anticipated to be directed towards the procurement of military aircraft such as the F-35 fighter aircraft, the Norwegian All Weather Search and Rescue Helicopter (NAWSARH) program, maritime patrol aircraft, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), the soldier modernization program, cyber security, and the purchase of military tactical trucks. In addition, the defense budget is expected to be driven by the countrys participation in peacekeeping initiatives. During 2014-2018, the average capital expenditure allocation stood at 29.4% of the total defense budget, and is expected to increase to 38.2% during the forecast period.

– Norwegian defense capital expenditure is expected to increase from US$2.5 billion in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%. The Norwegian Defense Ministry is expected to procure multirole fighter aircraft, search and rescue helicopters, armored vehicles, main battle tanks, cyber security, a joint strike missile (JSM) system, and submarines. Revenue expenditure is expected to increase from US$4.6 billion in 2019 to US$5.5 billion in 2023, attributed to additional training and development programs that are to be undertaken over the forecast period.

– Norwegian homeland security expenditure (HLS) stands at US$7 billion in 2018, reflecting a CAGR of 7.33% over 2014-2018. Over the forecast period, the budget is expected to grow from US$8.4 billion in 2019 to US$12.3 billion in 2023, driven by the governments efforts to curb the continuing problems of terrorism and cyber-crimes. The country is anticipated to spend significantly on cyber security, surveillance systems, airport security, biometric systems, video-surveillance systems, training, and cyber security software during the forecast period.

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Norwegian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Norwegian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts