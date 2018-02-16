Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market – Global Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as Automation Anywhere (U.S.), Blue Prism (U.K.), Celaton Ltd (U.K.), IPSoft (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Pegasystems (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), UiPath (Romania), are the leading providers of enterprise robotic process automation solution in the global market. The growing demand for artificial intelligence and tool-based robotic process automation are some of the main driving factors of the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market growth. The tool-based robotic process automation helps in improving the competence and speeding up business processes.

The increasing availability of an enterprise automated solution is boosting the demand for enterprise robotic process automation market because it is widely used in large-scale enterprises for deployment of data management. This enterprise robotic process automation is widely used in the various sector including BFSI, Telecom and IT to improve the accuracy and efficiency of different processes. The iBot-enabled robotic process automation snips are gaining momentum among organizations. This iBot solution, a family of intelligent robots, helps in all kind of process-driven industries and paperwork intensive departments among industries.

On 20 November 2017, UiPath, the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation platform provider, went into partnership with Symphony Ventures, to offer managed services to the various sectors including healthcare, insurance, entertainment, and airlines in digitally transform operations.

On September 19, 2017, Kofax, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile of business announced Kofax Kapow solution, which is driving growing demand for the robotic process automation. This solution is considered to be the cost savings, operational efficiency, customer responsiveness in the various sector including banking, insurance, supply chain, logistics, finance, and accounting.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global enterprise robotic process automation market are Automation Anywhere (U.S.), Blue Prism Group (U.K.), Celaton Ltd (U.K.), IPSoft (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), UiPath (Romania), Verint (U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) and Xerox Corporation (U.S.).among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global enterprise robotic process automation market appears to be extremely competitive. In order to target, segment, and position their sensors into the global market and to drive the market growth, the companies have to come up with an advanced technological solution to maintain themselves into the competitive landscape. Market leaders are investing in research and development for innovating their products continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and cost-effective product portfolio.

Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation

The global enterprise robotic process automation market is segmented into type, process, operations, industry, and region. The type is sub-segmented into tools and services. The process is sub-segmented into automated solution, decision support, and management solutions, interaction solutions, and others. The operations segment is sub-segmented into rule-based, knowledge-based and others. The industry is sub-segmented into BFSI, manufacturers, telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global enterprise robotic process automation market is studied in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the enterprise robotic process automation market is gaining the highest market growth due to the increasing popularity of enterprise resource planning. Thus, companies are moving toward automation processes, which is further propelling the enterprise robotic process automation market growth. Whereas, European countries are emerging as enterprise robotic process automation markets due to the increasing demand for convergence of robotic process automation and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

