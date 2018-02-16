Cosmetic Packaging Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The latest report on Cosmetic Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Cosmetic Packaging Market by material (glass, paper, plastic), by application (skin care, hair care, make up, nail care), by container (skin care, hair care, make up and nail care) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cosmetic Packaging such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global cosmetic packaging market is driven by factors such as,role of cosmetics packaging in marketing, compatible packaging materials and convenience, simplicity & practicality. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include fluctuating raw material prices, uncertainty in cosmetic packaging industry.

Rising demand for creative and innovative cosmetic packaging provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Creating awareness among women and reduction in usage of plastic for packaging, recession in the market are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cosmetic packaging market on the basis of material, application, container and region. The market size of each segments has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The segmentation on the basis of material covers glass, paper and plastic. On the basis of application the market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care. Furthermore, on the basis of container the cosmetic packaging market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care, and other.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the key consumer of cosmetic packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 30% share in the global market.The cosmetic industry is highly consumer-centric, in terms of perceived value and aesthetic appeal and thus packaging of these products impact the market sales. The rising demand for Affordable cosmetic products and e-retailing is boosting opportunities for Cosmetic Packaging market. Emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., HCP, Inc., Brimar packaging, Inc., The Packaging Company, Libo, Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Collcap Packaging, Ltd., HCT Packaging, Crown holding, Inc., Gerresheimer AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cosmetic packaging globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cosmetic packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global cosmetic packaging Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global cosmetic packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

