Bikanervala celebrates a further Landmark….. now Opens at Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

The inhabitants of Kirti nagar and its neighborhoods will now have the pleasure of enjoying the distinct and mouthful taste of “BIKANERVALA”.

The new store of Bikarnervala opened for public on 15th February 2018 at Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. Known for its tongue smacking food and snacks, and for serving a wide range of North Indian dishes in their restaurants, has added another milestone during their journey of leading North Indian food chains across the world.

Store located in the bustling market of Kirti Nagar, saw a big number of visitors, who seemed to enjoy the atmosphere of opening ceremony. The inauguration of the restaurant/store had also included many of the outdoor activities for the visitors, which lured a very large number of people from the vicinity. On the occasion “BIKANERVALA” Mr Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, MD of the company, while tracing the heritage of Bikanervala, expressed immense pleasure at launching the Sweet Shop-cum-Restaurant in Kirti Nagar today. He expressed his gratitude to the ……for their support. He said he was confident that Bikanervala will satisfy the felt need of the customers from all segments of society and all age groups.

Mr. Suresh Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, spoke about the future expansion plans of the company. He informed that several more outlets were lined up to be opened by March 2018 and the next destinations are Murthal & Manesar. He also informed that plans are afoot to cover UK, Australia, Canada, Bangkok and other major destinations around the globe during the next three years, in addition to Dubai, Nepal and New Zealand where Bikanervala is already present.

CEO, Mr. Suresh Goel said, “Company is focusing on promoting India and Indian heritage’, culture and cuisine worldwide. The company has now customized Indian food for the Global Market and with standardized daily operations; the company is successfully operating its outlets in India & abroad.

So, get ready to enjoy great food / tasty snacks / tangy Namkeens and mouth watering Chaat and delicious mithais of Bikanervala right at your doorsteps at kirti Nagar, New Delhi.

BIKANERVALA — North India’s most popular brand of Traditional Indian Sweets, Snacks and pan-Indian cuisine with having 75 outlets and counting spread over India, Nepal, UAE, United State, Singapore and New Zealand focusing only on quality, hygiene and customer satisfaction.

The name ‘BIKANERVALA’ narrates the family tradition of sweets and exotic cuisine that goes back well over a century, to the era of Royal Houses of Rajasthan, where our forefathers developed and perfected a wide range of exquisite delights. We are the proud inheritors of these priceless treasures of recipes. In modern times, to our great family tradition we have added professional management, standardized processing, international acclaimed norms of hygiene and amiable ambiance.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd. has the unique distinction of being the first Indian company in its line of business and product category, to have been granted ISO-9001-2008, HACCP & SQF2000CM certifications — the internationally accepted benchmarks of Quality and Safety.

BIKANO is our company’s brand of packaged products that is renowned not only in India but is also well known export brand around the globe.

The vision of our company is not only to spread the awareness of our classic selection of recipes and make them available throughout India, but also to take these distinctive cuisine portfolios around the world.