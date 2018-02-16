The detailed report of Global Photodynamic Therapy Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Photodynamic Therapy Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2012-2022.

The analysts at QY Research Groups provide clients with the latest information about the intricate details of the market with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.

The Global Photodynamic Therapy Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Acne

Cancer

Psoriasis

Atherosclerosis

Others

The leading players in the market are

Allergan plc

Beiersdorf AG

Cynosure, Inc.

L’Oreal S.A.

PhotoMedex, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Diode Laser

Disposable Fiberoptic Light Delivery Devices

The market covers the following regions

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents –

2018-2025 Photodynamic Therapy Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Industry Overview of Photodynamic Therapy

1.1 Photodynamic Therapy Market Overview

1.1.1 Photodynamic Therapy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Photodynamic Therapy Market by Type

1.3.1 Diode Laser

1.3.2 Disposable Fiberoptic Light Delivery Devices

1.4 Photodynamic Therapy Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Acne

1.4.2 Cancer

1.4.3 Psoriasis

1.4.4 Atherosclerosis

1.4.5 Others



2 Global Photodynamic Therapy Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Photodynamic Therapy Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Allergan plc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Beiersdorf AG

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Cynosure, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 L’Oreal S.A.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 PhotoMedex, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Coty Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Lumenis Ltd.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Photodynamic Therapy Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments



4 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Photodynamic Therapy in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Photodynamic Therapy

…..

