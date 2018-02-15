The report on Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by application (cardiac anomaly, pulmonary regurgitation), technology (self-expanded transcatheter valve, balloon-expanded transcatheter valve), end-user(pediatric, adult), raw material (tissue engineered transcatheter valve, synthetic transcatheter valve) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global transcatheter pulmonary valve market covers segments such as application, technology, end-use, and raw material. The application segments include pulmonary atresia, cardiac anomaly, pulmonary stenosis, tetralogy of fallot, truncus arteriosus, pulmonary regurgitation and others. On the basis of technology, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market is categorized into self-expanded transcatheter valve and balloon-expanded transcatheter valve. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as pediatric and adult. on the basis of raw material, the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as tissue engineered transcatheter valve and synthetic transcatheter valve.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market such as, Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Cryolife, Inc., LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group), Venus Medtech, Xeltis, SYMETIS SA, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and Direct Flow Medical, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of transcatheter pulmonary valve market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the transcatheter pulmonary valve market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.