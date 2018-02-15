The transportation of goods from warehouse to retailers always holds an additional risk of contamination and damage before it could be consumed in the market. Plastic packaging helps in securing the product from contamination and ensures the standard quality of the product. Thin wall plastic containers are commonly based on manufacturing technologies such as thermoformed, vacuum formed technology and injection molded technology. In the thin wall plastic containers market, manufacturers are using various new materials for thin wall plastic packaging conversion. The thin wall plastic containers market continues to fulfil the requirements of the consumer for long-life applications. Thin wall plastic containers are used to protect and preserve food products such as yogurt, meat, margarine, fruits & vegetables, and other ready meals.

Thin Wall Plastic Containers – Dynamics:

Thin wall plastic containers market caters to demand for sustainable and light-weight packaging solution which leads to growth prospects in the global market. Manufacturers and suppliers of thin wall plastic containers market are offering a wide range of barrier technologies to suit their functioning requirements. Thin wall plastic containers can be used as deep freeze containers, these containers are specially designed for the storage of chilled products. Thin wall plastic containers are feasible solution for the packaging purpose. Thin wall plastic containers are light weight containers which require less material and result in low cost. Thin wall plastic containers market widely use injection molding technology for thin plastic molding and thin wall packaging. Thin wall plastic containers market is witnessing introduction of new packaging design options which helps in the growth of the global market.

Thin wall plastic containers market is likely to gain traction in the upcoming years owing to the development in the plastic packaging industry. Thin wall plastic containers are being used as the replacement of glass and cans for food product applications because of the wide range of product designs and reduced packaging weight. Thin wall plastic containers provide improved transparency and thinner measures with enhanced performance and extended shelf-life. A huge amount of polypropylene converted into rigid packaging segment is used to produce thin wall plastic containers. Increasing preference for chilled soup and other chilled food products drives the market towards thin wall plastic containers. The catering and retailing sectors highly prefer thin wall plastic containers because of their better stackability and durability.

Thin Wall Plastic Containers – Segmentation:

The global market for thin wall plastic containers is segmented on the basis of material type, manufacturing technology, and end use.

On the basis of the material type, the global market for thin wall plastic containers is segmented as follows:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

On the basis of manufacturing technology, the global market for thin wall plastic containers is segmented as follows:

Thermoformed

Vacuum formed technology

Injection moulded technology

Others

On the basis of end use, the global market for thin wall plastic containers is segmented as follows:

Food and Beverages

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others

Thin Wall Plastic Containers – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, the global thin wall plastic containers market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these region, North America is expected to witness growth in the thin wall plastic containers market due to high demand for plastic packaging. Along with North America, the Western European market for thin wall plastic containers is anticipated to grow at rapid speed during the forecast period. In Western Europe, Germany is the single leading market for thin wall plastic containers.

Thin Wall Plastic Containers – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the thin wall plastic market include Sem Plastik San. Tic. A.S., EVCO Plastics, Acmepak Plastic Packaging, Ltd, RPC Letica Corporation, Double H Plastics, Inc., Borouge Pte Ltd., Rexam Thin Wall Plastics, Ltd., Sunrise Plastics, and Bonhomie Plastics Pvt. Ltd.