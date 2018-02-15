Spycrushers rep shares Amazon customer five star feedback of their SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses

SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses are sport and active styled UV protection sunglasses that feature a small micro camera. The micro camera has the ability to record full 720×480 resolution video, take 1280×960 resolution pictures and can be used as a PC webcam. Additionally, with the use of the built-in microphone the spy camera product also can create audio only recordings.

Recently at a SpyCrushers press conference, Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers, shared with the crowd of attendee’s recent Amazon customer feedback of the product.

“We have had great success with our camera sunglasses on Amazon ,” said Anderson. “Our customer based on Amazon’s platform has grown over the years and we have seen a significant rises in sunglass camera sales each year.” Anderson continued.

During the presentation Anderson showcased real Amazon customer feedback regarding the camera sunglasses product.

One 5 star Amazon customer review posted by Larry S. Skates on February 8th titled, “Love the discreetness of this Spy Camera Sunglasses ,” read, “Love the discreetness of this Spy Camera Sunglasses. Good for investigative work… I use it to spy on our dogs when we are not home. It works. The clarity of the video is very clear.”

Another 5 star Amazon review Anderson read written by James L. Dorey went, “Fast shipping, got it before Christmas. It does exactly what it said it would do, its excellent quality.”

Lastly, yet another 5 star review posted by Daniel B. Benoit, read, “Very cute and stylish. These don’t look like cheap knock offs. They are very well put together and very comfortable. The fit is just perfect!”

The SpyCrushers spy camera sunglasses can be found on Amazon, Ebay and SpyCrushers.com . Amazon shoppers can locate the spy camera product when using search word spycrushers inside any open Amazon search bar fond on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

