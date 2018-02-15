SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a company that combines Western Fashion with Islamic modesty, is gearing up to release its new Spring 2018 collection.

SHUKR, one of the first Islamic clothing companies to cater to Muslim men and women in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections, and this year looks to be no different.

In addition to an upcoming Spring collection, SHUKR also provides Islamic clothing in different collections throughout the year – including summer, fall, winter and Ramadan/Eid (holiday) attires. Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR, “It’s the perfect way to help distinguish ourselves with our customers and brand ourselves as a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, relevant and sophisticated air.”

Over the years, SHUKR has become a household name for Muslim men and women who are searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress that combines Western styles and designs, most of which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. SHUKR styles are available through its three regional websites; USA, UK, and International, meaning that the upcoming Spring collection, along with its existing pieces, will be available worldwide for Muslims and non-Muslims who still maintain modesty in their clothing.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Spring collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

