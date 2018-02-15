DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Shape Memory Alloys Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Nickel-Titanium (Ni-Ti)
• Copper Based
• Fe-Manganese-Silicon
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Medical applications
• Aircraft Applications
• Automotive
• Home Appliance
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
• Nitinol Devices & Components
• SAES Getters
• ATI Wah-chang
• Johnson Matthey
• Fort Wayne Metals
• Furukawa Electric
• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
• Nippon Seisen
• Metalwerks PMD
• G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG
• Ultimate NiTi Technologies
• Dynalloy
• Grikin
• PEIER Tech
• Saite Metal
• Smart
• Baoji Seabird Metal
• GEE
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Shape Memory Alloys Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Shape Memory Alloys Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Shape Memory Alloys Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
