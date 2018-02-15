The detailed report of Global Online Medical Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Online Medical Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2025.
The analysts at QY Research Groups provide clients with the latest information about the intricate details of the market with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.
The Global Online Medical Market in terms of applications is sectioned into
Health Education
Medical Files Management
Disease Specific Health Assessment
Online Reference Services
Remote Consultation
Others
The leading players in the market are
Online Care Group
Nant Health
Proteus Digital Health
Flatiron Health
Practice Fusion
Castlight Health
Health Tap
Healthloop
Rock Health
BaiDu
Alibaba
Tencent
DingXianYuan
Google
Alector
Collective Health
Spruce
Apple
Microsoft
We Doctor Grop.
ChunYu
The market covers the following regions
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Table of Contents:
Global Online Medical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Online Medical
1.1 Online Medical Market Overview
1.1.1 Online Medical Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Online Medical Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Online Medical Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1 Health Education
1.3.2 Medical Files Management
1.3.3 Disease Specific Health Assessment
1.3.4 Online Reference Services
1.3.5 Remote Consultation
1.3.6 Others
2 Global Online Medical Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Online Medical Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Online Care Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Nant Health
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Proteus Digital Health
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Flatiron Health
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Practice Fusion
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Castlight Health
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Health Tap
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Healthloop
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Rock Health
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 BaiDu
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Alibaba
3.12 Tencent
3.13 DingXianYuan
3.14 Google
3.15 Alector
3.16 Collective Health
3.17 Spruce
3.18 Apple
3.19 Microsoft
3.20 We Doctor Grop.
3.21 ChunYu
…..
