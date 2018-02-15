The detailed report of Global Online Medical Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Online Medical Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2025.

The analysts at QY Research Groups provide clients with the latest information about the intricate details of the market with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.

Get the sample of this study at: https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/761920

The Global Online Medical Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Health Education

Medical Files Management

Disease Specific Health Assessment

Online Reference Services

Remote Consultation

Others

The leading players in the market are

Online Care Group

Nant Health

Proteus Digital Health

Flatiron Health

Practice Fusion

Castlight Health

Health Tap

Healthloop

Rock Health

BaiDu

Alibaba

Tencent

DingXianYuan

Google

Alector

Collective Health

Spruce

Apple

Microsoft

We Doctor Grop.

ChunYu

The market covers the following regions

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Avail the best price at: https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/761920

Table of Contents:

Global Online Medical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Online Medical

1.1 Online Medical Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Medical Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Medical Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Online Medical Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 Health Education

1.3.2 Medical Files Management

1.3.3 Disease Specific Health Assessment

1.3.4 Online Reference Services

1.3.5 Remote Consultation

1.3.6 Others

2 Global Online Medical Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Online Medical Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Online Care Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Nant Health

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Proteus Digital Health

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Flatiron Health

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Practice Fusion

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Castlight Health

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Health Tap

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Healthloop

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Rock Health

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 BaiDu

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Online Medical Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Alibaba

3.12 Tencent

3.13 DingXianYuan

3.14 Google

3.15 Alector

3.16 Collective Health

3.17 Spruce

3.18 Apple

3.19 Microsoft

3.20 We Doctor Grop.

3.21 ChunYu

…..

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on Global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- sales@qyresearchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com