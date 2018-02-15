Milkbasket recognised as ‘Startup of the Year’ 2017

Milkbasket, India’s first and largest micro-delivery platform has been recognised as ‘Startup of the Year’ 2017 at the 7th Small Business Awards.

“We are honoured and humbled to have received this recognition, which is testimony to the fact that a passionate team, that sets out to solve real issues and doesn’t deviate from its vision despite market forces, makes for a successful organisation. Our drive and commitment to transform the grocery delivery industry in India is relentless and year 2018 will be a transformational year for Milkbasket and the industry.” Co-founder and CEO, Anant Goel said.

The Startup of the Year award is dedicated to young SMEs, aged 7 years or less, with great potential to become big in local / international markets.

Considered as the most coveted awards show complementing the league’s best across SMEs, SMB and new and emerging small scale ventures, Small Business Awards 2018 were organised by Franchise India Group. The award ceremony was hosted in New Delhi.