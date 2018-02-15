The global medical device cleaning market is envisaged to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022 to achieve a valuation of US$1.7 bn by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, the market exhibited a revenue collection of US$1.3 bn.

The world medical device cleaning market is envisioned to witness the ascendancy of the disinfection cleaning process due to the rising effectiveness of high-level disinfectants and their elevating demand for heat-sensitive instruments alongside high-grade sterilization. Surgical instruments, on the other hand, are foretold to account for a sizable demand in the market owing to the surging count of surgeries conducted, expanding geriatric population, strengthening prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing burden of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

The world medical device cleaning market is prophesied to be classified as per type of process and type of instrument. In terms of process type, the market could see a classification into pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection cleaning. Amongst these, disinfection cleaning is foreseen to secure a larger share in the market while growing at a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. In view of segregation by instrument type, the market could offer opportunities in three chief segments, viz. surgical instruments, endoscopes, and ultrasound probes. The report offers a complete segmentation study of the market for helping readers to receive a clear understanding of different segments and their growth.

With respect to regional segmentation, the world medical device cleaning market could be divided into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe. According to the report, North America could secure a stronger share in the market and an estimated larger revenue of US$0.6 bn by the concluding forecast year. Europe could be second on the list of lucrative regions but is anticipated to lose some basis points (BPS) by 2022 over 2017.

The global medical device cleaning market could lay high hopes on developed regions such as North America boasting of a mounting volume of surgical procedures performed, high occurrence of acute diseases, and a well-established healthcare sector. However, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are predicted to offer faster growth opportunities in the market on account of a favorable regulatory environment, low labor cost, rising count of healthcare institutions, rising healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, and expanding healthcare expenditure.

The authors of the report profile some of the leading companies in the worldwide medical device cleaning market such as 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Getinge Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steris PLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, and Ruhof Corporation. Companies could emphasize on fortifying their geographical network and market presence via acquisitions. Players with a widespread global presence and comprehensive scope of products such as but not limited to sterility assurance cleansing and cleaning chemistries are projected to take a dominating position in the market in the coming years.

