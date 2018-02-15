Technological advances enable Lawfecta to offer cost-effective virtual support to law firms.

The boutique company seeks to fill a void by providing virtual paralegal legal secretarial, and legal receptionist services to solo attorneys, small to mid-sized law firms and boutique law firms. A team of highly vetted and experienced legal professionals stands ready to assist clients with on-demand projects.

Owner and founder Stacey Lake launched Lawfecta to meet a need that she noticed while working in the legal industry for more than 11 years.

“I’ve seen the challenges and struggles small law firms face,” she said. “They may not have enough need to justify the overhead of hiring additional staff but do need someone available when there is the demand.”

Lawfecta provides flexible options ranging from five to forty hour packages to accommodate firms’ business needs. No month-to-month contracts are required and potential clients can sign up for free to see what Lawfecta offers.

Outsourcing lets attorneys and small law firms avoid costs associated with payroll taxes, staff insurance, and equipment. The boutique services company, though, strives to offer a hands-on personalized approach.

“We are proud of our reputation of providing first-class on-demand staffing solutions,” Lake said. “We believe in satisfying clients through our innovative approach and collaborative workforce of the future.”

Solutions offered include paralegal, secretary and receptionist services. Lawfecta’s staff works as remote team members who can collaborate effectively and creatively with law firms.

“We are at the forefront of issues affecting our clients as we focus on providing groundbreaking, value-driven solutions,” Lake said.

Potential clients have the opportunity to interview candidates over the phone or via video conferencing so that they can ensure they are a good fit. Lawfecta then handles executing agreements, collecting necessary data and introducing clients to the Lawfecta platform.

For more information, visit its website at https://lawfecta.com or call 877-852-9332.

Contact:

Stacey Lake

Company: Lawfecta

Phone: 877.852.9332

Address: 8774 SVL Box, Victorville, CA 92395

Website: https://lawfecta.com