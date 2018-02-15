DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.



Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Medical Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Tires and tire products

• Mechanical rubber products

Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

• KauchukSterlitamak

• Goodyear Chemical

• Kraton

• Zeon

• JSR

• Kuraray

• Karbochem

• Yikesi

• Sibur

• Luhua

• Tpi New Material

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Isoprene Rubber (IR) Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

