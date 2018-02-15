DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: Product Segment Analysis
• RIDT
• RT-PCR
• Cell Culture
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Hospitals
• POCT
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
• BD
• Abbott (Include Alere)
• SIEMENS
• Analytik Jena
• Quidel
• Thermo Fisher
• Meridian Bioscience
• BioMerieux
• Sekisui Diagnostics
• Roche
• Response Biomedical
• SA Scientific
• Enigma Diagnostics
• Focus Diagnostics
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Influenza Diagnostics Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Influenza Diagnostics Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
