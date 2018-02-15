Market Overview:

Hummus is a Levantine and Egyptian food dip or spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Today, it is popular throughout the Middle East (including Turkey), North Africa (including Morocco), and in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of hummus increases with the 8.8% average growth rate. USA and the Middle East are the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, USA occupied 34% of the global hummus consumption volume in total in 2015. Hummus market has been growing with increase in demand for Mediterranean foods. Currently, there are many producing companies in North America and Middle-East. The key players profiled in Global Hummus Market report include- Sabra, Haliburton, Otria, Tribe, Cedar, Wild Garden, and Athenos. The Middle East production of hummus is increasing in recent years.

Hummus has two types, which include classic hummus, lentil hummus, edamame hummus, garlic hummus, black hummus, white bean hummus. With fine taste of hummus, the downstream application industries will need more hummus products. So, hummus has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste hummus through improving technology and adding additional agent. The major raw materials for hummus are chick peas, soy and other lentils (beans), lemon, garlic, olive oil or edible oil and salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of hummus. The production cost of hummus is also an important factor which could impact the price of hummus. The hummus manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The leading market players in the Global Hummus Market primarily are Sabra, Haliburton, Tribe Hummus, Marzetti®, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. and Athenos.

The Global Hummus Market is projected to USD 1.104 billion by 2022.

Hummus is majorly used for paste and spread application and it accounts more than 50% market share in 2016

In 2016, Classic hummus accounts for the highest share and grow at rate of 8.9 %

