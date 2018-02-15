Gozoop Online, one of the largest independent Digtial-First Creative agencies, is further expanding its premium services by launching a new brand Serverfellows . Serverfellows offers Web hosting services and packages for bloggers, small businesses and established corporates which are replete with e-mail accounts, unlimited storage and free website building tools & design themes for those who prefer designing their own websites but have no coding or programming skills.

Web hosting is essential for the sole purpose of keeping a business’ presence online. Most online businesses lose potential inquiries and customers because of a poor web hosting service.

The Managed Web hosting services are being provided at “basic”, “standard” and “premium” levels, but all of these packages are primarily targeted at small to medium sized entities and bloggers that require simple design tools and services to bring their brand’s presence online

FREE DRAG AND DROP WEBSITE BUILDER

For those who do not have a website or a blog and looking to have one, Server fellows also provides a free drag and drop website builder. One no longer needs coding or designing skills to build a website. Choose a design template, modify the layout and colours, add your photos and images, place website content, and finally, click on the publish button – To know more about the FREE website builder, check out https://serverfellows.com/free-website-builder/

ONE-CLICK WORDPRESS INSTALL

For bloggers who wish to start their own blog, you can start your own wordpess blog with just 1 click wordpress install option. Buy a plan, head to your cpanel, use one click wordpress install option and your wordpress blog is up and running. To know more about the WordPress Hosting packages, check out https://serverfellows.com/wordpress-hosting/

In addition to catering the renowned brands, Gozoop has always made the small and medium sized business market one of its key focuses across the continents they operate from, offering domains, ecommerce storefronts and highly targeted media spends and advertising services. By integrating managed website hosting services and small business marketing tools, the company is hopeful of grabbing more of the ever-growing small and medium business market and becoming a one-stop shop for all digital services.

Media Contact:

Mackline Martin

pr@gozoop.com