Expanding product portfolio with launch of new variants in organic coffee and tea segment, rising cases of genetically modified meat, fish and poultry products, introduction of country specific online sales portal by manufacturers, retails and distributors and quick shift towards organic baby food products will be the key factors driving growth in global organic food and beverage market.

Global urban population has increased at a steady pace over the review period (2012-2017). Coupled with increasing percentage of literates in the overall population, there has been a significant shift of preference from conventional food products towards organic food products. Approximately 2% of overall agricultural land was cultivated for organic food and beverage products in 2016 and every major region has witnessed an increase in organic production volume. Americas has been the biggest market in terms of organic food and beverage retail sales followed by Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Demand has increased on the back of growing base of Millennial, higher per capita income in major markets, presence of well established players and expanded distribution network in these regions.

Global online retailing of organic food and beverages has been a major trend in 2016 and 2017. Online retailers in Europe especially in Germany, France and United Kingdom have generated enormous revenue from this sales channel. In Germany, the online retail sales have grown at CAGR of 3.6% during 2012 to 2016. Japan and China have also fared well with annual growth rate of online retail sales of 1.4% and 43.2% respectively in 2016. Leading manufacturers have analyzed the emerging market expansion opportunity in online retailing. Major online retailers worldwide include Organic Shop, Vitacost, Sunfood, 3 Bears Organic amongst various others.

Organic tea and coffee have showcased promising growth and potential in organic beverage category. Global consumption of organic tea and coffee has increased on account of increase in caffeine intake by the urban population especially in the age bracket of 25 years and above. Conventional tea and coffee are amongst one of the most chemically treated products. Consumers are shifting from conventional to organic tea and coffee because of the added antioxidants found in them. This market has grown at a CAGR of 29.4% over 2011 to 2016 in terms of value. Latin American countries have been the major producers of organic coffee in 2017. These include Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Organic baby food demand has increased manifold due to increase in parental predilection towards right nutrition and healthier food intake for their babies, expanded food product range, well developed distribution channel of major manufacturer, high cases of baby food adulteration and increase in awareness of the nutritional benefits of pure organic products. The organic baby food market has been valued at over USD 5,000 million in 2016, growing at an approximate CAGR of over 10% for next 5 years.

The report titled “Global Organic Food and Beverage Market by Product Categories (Organic Fruits and Vegetables, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry, Organic Bread and Bakery, Organic Tea and Coffee)-Outlook To 2022” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a CAGR of 7.5% in retail sales in Global Organic Food and Beverage Market by 2022.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/global-organic-food-beverage-market/143540-11.html

