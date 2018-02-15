MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market has been comprehensively detailed in the report with special focus on a range of key elements such as market share, forecast and base figures, CAGR, driving factors, growth restraints, and business opportunities. Buyers of the report are expected to be informed about significant improvements in the market and its future outlook. This could help them to take intelligent decisions when operating in the business. In terms of segmentation, the report has exclusively segregated the market to identify growth opportunities in different segments and caution players about those with dwindling growth.

In respect of competition, the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market has been elaborately studied with several leading players profiled in one of the most thorough and near-accurate manners. Each player operating in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market industry could be analyzed with the help of this report based on its competitors, future growth plans, market share, and recent developments. This is anticipated to help readers gain a decisive insight of the competitive landscape so they could modify their current business strategies or formulate new ones to strengthen their position in the market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Searidge Technologies

Nav Canada

Altys Technologies

Artisys, S.R.O

Saipher Atc

Cyrrus Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Harris Corporation

Frequentis Ag

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Nats Holdings Limited

Acams Airport Tower Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A

Skysoft-Atm

Adacel Technologies Limited

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Airspace

Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN)

Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

Flight Service Station (FSS)

By Sector

Commercial

Defense

By System

Hardware System

Software Solution

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

Table of Contents

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Research Report 2018

1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Traffic Control (ATC)

1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Segment By Airspace

1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Airspace (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Market Share By Airspace (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

1.2.4 Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

1.2.5 Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN)

1.2.6 Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

1.2.7 Flight Service Station (FSS)

1.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Segment By Sector

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Defense

1.4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Segment By System

1.4.1 Hardware System

1.4.2 Software Solution

1.5 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Segment by Application

1.5.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Communication

1.5.3 Navigation

1.5.4 Surveillance

1.5.5 Automation

1.6 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Air Traffic Control (ATC) (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

