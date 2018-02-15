MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global A2P SMS Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the A2P SMS and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The A2P SMS Market has been comprehensively detailed in the report with special focus on a range of key elements such as market share, forecast and base figures, CAGR, driving factors, growth restraints, and business opportunities. Buyers of the report are expected to be informed about significant improvements in the market and its future outlook. This could help them to take intelligent decisions when operating in the business. In terms of segmentation, the report has exclusively segregated the market to identify growth opportunities in different segments and caution players about those with dwindling growth.

In respect of competition, the global A2P SMS Market has been elaborately studied with several leading players profiled in one of the most thorough and near-accurate manners. Each player operating in the A2P SMS Market industry could be analyzed with the help of this report based on its competitors, future growth plans, market share, and recent developments. This is anticipated to help readers gain a decisive insight of the competitive landscape so they could modify their current business strategies or formulate new ones to strengthen their position in the market.

This report studies the global A2P SMS market, analyzes and researches the A2P SMS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

MBlox

Infobip

CLX Communications

3Cinteractive

OpenMarket Inc

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

Genesys Telecommunications

Vibes Media

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Other

Market segment by Application, A2P SMS can be split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Other

Table of Contents

Global A2P SMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of A2P SMS

1.1 A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1.1 A2P SMS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global A2P SMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 A2P SMS Market by Type

1.3.1 CRM

1.3.2 Promotions

1.3.3 Pushed Content

1.3.4 Interactive

1.3.5 Other

1.4 A2P SMS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Entertainment

1.4.3 Tourism

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Marketing

1.4.6 Healthcare

1.4.7 Media

1.4.8 Other

2 Global A2P SMS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 A2P SMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

