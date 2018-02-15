Global Fitness App Market Information, by Deployment (Android, iOS, Windows), by Platform (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), by type (workout & exercise apps, nutrition app)

Market Synopsis

Many different kinds of technology have emerged in the last years to help users keep up with fitness. Apps have become the most popular technological tool which people use to achieve a fit lifestyle. Benefit of fitness apps is that good apps show users progress through visualizing tools like graphs. Visualizing progress in a graph enables a clearer data: how long it takes to reach goals, which week’s user did well, and so on. Fitness apps have been beneficial to keep people motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among family and friends, and offering things like rewards.

The global mobile application market is growing at a rapid pace. Many vendors are developing mobile applications to cater to the needs of customers. Earlier, access to fitness programs was limited to fitness centers and clubs, but with the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing download of mobile applications, numerous vendors are entering the fitness market with their advanced fitness apps.

Segmentation

The global Fitness App Market is segmented by components like deployment and platform. The platform is further segmented in to mobiles, tablets and wearable devices. Wearable devices is a category of technology devices that can be worn by a consumer and often include tracking information related to health and fitness. Wearable devices include various types of computerized wristwatches such as the Apple iWatch, fitness tracking devices and the revolutionary Google Glass, the first device of its kind to be embedded in a pair of glasses.

In October 2016, Apple launched Nike+ smart watch in collaboration with Nike. The Apple Watch Nike+ has a built-in GPS that can track your pace, distance and route even without the iPhone. The smartwatch is water resistant up to a depth of 50 metres. Nike has also created a Nike+ Run Club social space that integrates with its Nike+ Apple Watch, and has even carved its swoosh into the aluminum back of the Apple Watch.

The deployment segment is further classified in to android, ios and windows. Android delivers a complete set of software for mobile devices: an operating system, middleware and key mobile applications. Android was built from the ground-up to enable developers to create compelling mobile applications that take full advantage of all a handset has to offer. Many health fitness apps were designed on android platform like Googlefit, Jetfit, Myfitnesspal and many more.

The global fitness app market is anticipated to grow at 23% CAGR through the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market of Fitness App due to the awareness of the people towards health. High consumption rate of smartphone and support of two developed countries is pushing the market of fitness app to grow. Asia Pacific is one of the biggest manufacturers of smartphones and tablets and is expected to grow at rapid rate. Countries like China and India are under developing phase and also heavy demand generator for the smartphones and tablets. As the awareness of the people towards health are increasing, demand for fitness app market is expected to rise sharply.

The key players in the market of App development are- Motorola Mobility LLC (U.S.), Grandapps (U.S.), Fitbit (U.S.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (U.S.), Azumio (U.S.), Under Armour (U.S.), ASICS (Japan), Appster (Australia), WillowTree, Inc. (U.S.), Dom and Tom Tom (U.S.) among others.

For the purpose of this study, the market for global fitness app is segmented into deployment, platform and region. The deployment is further classified in to Android, ios and windows. On basis of platform the segment is further classified in to smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. By type, the segment is further classified in to nutrition apps, activity tracking apps, workout, and exercise apps.

By Deployment

• Android

• Ios

• Windows

By Platform

• Smartphone

• Tablets

• Wearable Devices

By Type

• Workout and exercise apps

• Nutrition Apps

• Activity tracking apps

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

Intended Audience

• Smartphone App Developers

• Fitness Product Manufacturers

• Sports Product Manufacturers

