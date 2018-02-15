Killeen, TX/2018: Involving kids in myriad activities and programs apart from their usual curriculum work at school has been shown to impart essential health and life skills in addition to making them better individuals. For over five decades, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas have been dedicated towards providing a positive environment for the younger generation.

Innovative Programs And Activities Offered By Them –

You can enroll your kids in any of these clubs:

Character And Leadership Activities

Youth of the year program, Torch Clubs, Goals for Growth Club and Keystone Clubs promote spirit of service within the clubs, community and families of members. Encourage good moral character, goal setting, academic performance, social recreation, career exploration and public speaking. The Youth of the Year Program is sponsored by Readers Digest Foundation for more than 50 years.

Education And Career Programs

This program caters to the career and educational needs of children. Various activities are organized by them which help kids build up specific skills to succeed in future. They further help children in setting up academic goals and provide them means to achieve it.

Health And Wellness

This program consist of kids activities such as Cavity-Free Zone, SMART Moves, SMART Girls, SMART Leaders, Passport to Manhood and Triple Play’s Healthy Habits. These activities help the members develop oral hygiene, stay away from drugs and premature sexual activity, improve self-esteem, build positive eating and health habits, be responsible citizens etc.

Arts

The club conducts various programs that help members develop creativity, imagination, and artistic expression. Programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, web designing, graphic designing, photo illustration, drama clubs, music camps, etc.

Sports And Recreations

Members develop physical fitness, interpersonal skills and experience a reduction in stress levels. They are taught to appreciate and protect the environment. The club instills skills in members for using their leisure time in positive and productive ways.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas provides parents an option to enroll their children in a club in their community. They operate in more than a dozen locations. To know more about the activities organized by them, call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit 304 W Ave B, Killeen, TX 76541. You can also visit http://bgctx.org for more information.