Market Scenario:

Electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electrical and electronic equipment of different types which have been discarded so as to reuse it. The electronic wastes include household appliances such as TV, air conditioners, computers, mobile phones, laptops, DVDs, oven, microwave, fans, heaters, toasters and others. Recycling of electronic waste is an upcoming trend which growing immensely as there is a severe need to protect human and environmental health. Electronic wastes have a very high impact on environment, the pollution due to the increasing electronic wastes as led to the recycling of electronic waste on a larger scale.

Recycling of electronic waste includes two methods as the traditional manual disassembly method and automated process. The automated process is majorly preferred, it consists of 6 steps which are- picking shed, disassembly, first size reduction process, second size reduction process, over band magnet, non-metallic and metallic components separation and water separation.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the Electronic Waste Recycling market is the increasing quantity of electronic wastes and the environmental concerns. It has been observed that governments of different countries are taking initiatives for managing and recycling the electronic wastes. Moreover, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and non-profit organizations are also taking special efforts for electronic waste recycling.

The global Electronic Waste Recycling market is expected to grow at USD ~26 Billion by 2022, at ~17% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Study Objectives of Electronic Waste Recycling Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Electronic Waste Recycling market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Electronic Waste Recycling market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Electronic Waste Recycling

Key Players:

Polymers,

(California),

Electronic Recyclers International,

(U.S.),

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia),

Aurubis AG (Germany), Boliden AB (Sweden),

Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden),

Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.),

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore),

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada),

Umicore S.A. (Belgium) among others.

Segments:

Electronic Waste Recycling is market is segmented on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed

Electronic Waste Recycling market by components of processed material:

Plastic

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

High impact polystyrene (HIPS)

Others

Metal

Copper

Silver

Steel

Others

Glass

Others

Electronic Waste Recycling market by Source of Equipment:

Household appliances

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Electronic Waste Recycling is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe would dominate the Electronic Waste Recycling market owing to factors such as environment concerns and government initiatives. The study indicates that North America has the second biggest market share in the Electronic Waste Recycling market.

Asia Pacific Electronic Waste Recycling market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising environmental concerns and increasing electronic wastes. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others government has taken major efforts for electronic waste management due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in Electronic Waste Recycling market by the forecast period.

