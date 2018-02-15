Mumbai, Godrej India Culture lab invites to the India launch of Snigdha Poonam’s Dreamers – How Young Indians Are Changing Their World on March 9, 2018 in collaboration with Penguin Random House India.

In a world that’s marked by unprecedented connectivity and technological advancement, in a country that’s increasingly characterized by ambition, political power and access, in an economy that appears to be breaking down the barriers to wealth that existed for every previous era, this is a generation that cannot – will not – be defined on anything but their own terms. They are wealth-chasers, attention-seekers, power-trappers, fame-hunters. They are the dreamers.

Snigdha Poonam’s book travels through the small towns of northern India to investigate the phenomenon that is India’s Generation Y. Marked by spirited ambition and a kind of hunger for change that is bound to drive the future of our country, these young Indians aren’t just changing their world – they’re changing yours.

The evening will begin with a short presentation by the author who will later be joined by comedian and National Award winning lyricist Varun Grover.

The event is free and open for all

Date: Friday, 9th March, 2018

Venue: Auditorium, (First Floor)

Godrej ONE, Vikhroli (East)

(Entry from Eastern Express Highway)

RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com.

Visit: http://indiaculturelab.org/events/book-and-film-club/dreamers-india-book-launch/