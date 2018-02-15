Mumbai, 15th February: Dovetail, a pioneer in the Indian retail fixture design and manufacturing segment, today announced expansion of its offerings to India’s fast growing retail sector. Dovetail will showcase the latest materials and finishes that are at par with international standards and will introduce to Indian retailer’s futuristic trends like parametric technologies at Instore Asia 2018, to be held in BEC, Goregaon Mumbai from 22-24th February.

Elaborating on Dovetail’s solution expansion, S.Sundar, MD, Dovetail Furniture Pvt. Ltd said, “The Indian customer today is demanding a shopping experience at par with the best in the world and both global and Indian retailers are investing significantly in store design and fixtures. Dovetail has worked with leading global brands for over two decades now, to help them establish their retail presence in the country. Having strengthened our capabilities by investing 2 cr in the last 3 years, in high-end manufacturing machinery including laser cutting and powder coating technology, besides the best minds in retail design engineering, Dovetail is well positioned to cater to India’s growing retail market. The fact that we cater to global standards without compromising on quality and retaining high cost efficiency, is a value proposition that would be hard to match. By expanding our offering, we are looking to strengthen our leadership.”

Talking about Dovetail’s participation at In-Store Asia 2018, RK. Nair, General Manager, Sales, Dovetail said, “This is the 9th year we are participating at Instore Asia, the region’s largest trade event for the retail sector. We had a tremendous response to the ‘Augmented Reality’ showcase at last year’s event and it even won us the first place for Innovative stall design. The tremendous customer response encouraged us to offer an even better experience this year. We have created a prototype, a first of its kind, wherein retailers can see, feel and experience live over 50 different materials and finishing. We are excited and look forward to interact with the best and fastest growing retail brands in the country.”

According to a recent IBEF report, India has replaced China as the most promising market for retail expansion, supported by expanding economy, booming consumption and urbanizing population. Indian retail trading has received FDI equity inflows, totaling US$ 1.09 billion during April-September 2017. India is the fifth largest preferred retail destination globally. The country is among the highest in the world in terms of per capita retail store availability.

About Dovetail: For over 2 decades, leading brands that have wanted to provide the Indian shopper a retail experience at par with the best in the world, have partnered Dovetail for their shop fits. From conceptual design, value engineering, prototyping, manufacturing to installation, Dovetail has demonstrated its capabilities working with the best of international and national retail brands such as Levis, Nike, Marks & Spencer, The Children’s Place, Pantaloon, Unlimited, to name a few. Dovetail has invested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, with end-to-end capabilities in furniture manufacture & finish. Founded in 1984 by S.Sundar, a NID graduate, Dovetail is a pioneer and end-to-end furniture and fixture design and manufacturing company.

