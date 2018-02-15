Dimethyl formamide, commonly abbreviated as DMF, is an organic compound which is colorless and a water-soluble liquid used as solvent. Dimethyl formamide is miscible with water in all proportions and is a dominant hydrophilic aprotic solvent for various inorganic, organic, and resin products. It is primarily used in performing chemical reaction due to its miscibility with various compounds. It is also frequently used in chemical reactions and other applications that require high solvency power owing to its attractive solvent properties such as high dielectric constant, low volatility, and its aprotic nature.

Dimethyl formamide is also called as universal solvent. It is used as a common solvent in heck reaction, in recovery of olefins via extractive distillation, in electrospinning, in production of acrylic fibers, etc. Dimethyl formamide is a derivative of formamide and an amide of formic acid. It is odorless when it is in its pure form. However, it has fishy odor when it is mixed with impurities. Dimethyl formamide is produced by mixing methyl formate with dimethylamine. It can also be prepared from supercritical carbon dioxide using ruthenium based catalysts. Furthermore, it can be synthesized by the reaction of dimethylamine with carbon monoxide. Dimethyl formamide is used as a derivative in several applications. Some of the derivatives of dimethyl formamide are N,N-Dimethylformamide diethyl acetal, N,N-Dimethylacetamide dimethyl acetal, N,N-Dimethylformamide dimethyl acetal, N,N-Dimethylformamide ditert-butyl acetal, and N,N-Dimethylformamide. The solvent properties of dimethyl formamide and its usage in a wide range of applications are estimated to be the key drives of its demand during the forecast period. However, health concerns associated with prolonged exposure to dimethyl formamide are anticipated to affect its overall demand.

Based on end-use industry, dimethyl formamide can be segmented into pharmaceutical, petrochemical, chemical, electronics, agrochemicals, and others. Dimethyl formamide finds application in ink & dyes, pesticides, adhesives, leather, plastics, films & coatings, and others. Application of DMF in pharmaceutical is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical application segment is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the pharmaceutical industry, dimethyl formamide is used as a reaction and crystallization solvent due to its excellent solvent properties. Following the pharmaceutical industry, the chemical industry is projected to be a key market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum share of the dimethyl formamide market in 2016 and is estimated to remain the dominant region during the forecast period. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with government initiatives in implementation of pharmaceutical hub in the developing countries such as India and China contributed the demand for dimethyl formamide. Furthermore, growth in the chemical industry in Asia Pacific contributed to the expansion of the dimethyl formamide market. In Asia Pacific, China constitutes the leading market for dimethyl formamide in terms of volume and revenue. China is not only the largest consumer but also largest producer of dimethyl formamide in world.

